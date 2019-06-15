Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR Band Celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month

    06.15.2019

    U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus

    April is Jazz Appreciation Month! U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus is social distancing and sharing their love of jazz all month long from their musicians' home offices. Longtime jazz aficionados or those learning about it for the first time will see special virtual jazz performances and weekly tricks of the trade.

    (Video courtesy of U.S. Embassy Asmara)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2019
    Date Posted: 04.02.2020
    Category: Package
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    USAREURBC

