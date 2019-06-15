April is Jazz Appreciation Month! U.S. Army Europe Band and Chorus is social distancing and sharing their love of jazz all month long from their musicians' home offices. Longtime jazz aficionados or those learning about it for the first time will see special virtual jazz performances and weekly tricks of the trade.
(Video courtesy of U.S. Embassy Asmara)
This work, USAREUR Band Celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
