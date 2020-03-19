Personal Sharp Story

This video spot is a personal story from one NCO in the Army about her experiences as a survivor. The purpose of the product is to display that through the SHARP program and all that it offers, anyone can get through it.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 23:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745419
|VIRIN:
|200319-N-LD343-182
|Filename:
|DOD_107751736
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
