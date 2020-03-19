Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Personal Sharp Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Demetrius Kennon 

    AFN Daegu

    This video spot is a personal story from one NCO in the Army about her experiences as a survivor. The purpose of the product is to display that through the SHARP program and all that it offers, anyone can get through it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 23:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745419
    VIRIN: 200319-N-LD343-182
    Filename: DOD_107751736
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Personal Sharp Story, by PO1 Demetrius Kennon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN
    Sexual Harassment
    Sexual Assault
    Survivor
    SHARP
    SAPR
    AFN Daegu

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT