Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll: Coast Guard loads medical supplies for American Samoa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard service members load medical supplies onto an HC-130 Hercules airplane at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, March 31, 2020. The medical supplies are being delivered to American Samoa as part of a joint effort between the Coast Guard, Air Force, and FEMA to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 23:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745409
    VIRIN: 200331-G-NO310-1001
    Filename: DOD_107751532
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard loads medical supplies for American Samoa, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    American Samoa
    FEMA
    Air Station Barbers Point
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Air Force
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT