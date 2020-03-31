Coast Guard service members load medical supplies onto an HC-130 Hercules airplane at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, March 31, 2020. The medical supplies are being delivered to American Samoa as part of a joint effort between the Coast Guard, Air Force, and FEMA to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 23:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745409
|VIRIN:
|200331-G-NO310-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107751532
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard loads medical supplies for American Samoa, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
