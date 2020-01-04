DPG Commander Col. Scott Gould and Mr. Brent Wilder, Director of Operations, USAG DPG discuss installtion access during the heightened protection level against the Coronavirus.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 20:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|745408
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-RF501-227
|PIN:
|200401
|Filename:
|DOD_107751517
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DPG Commander Updates workforce on installation access durin H-P Con Charlie, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT