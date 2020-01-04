Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPG Commander Updates workforce on installation access durin H-P Con Charlie

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Darrell Gray 

    U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground

    DPG Commander Col. Scott Gould and Mr. Brent Wilder, Director of Operations, USAG DPG discuss installtion access during the heightened protection level against the Coronavirus.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPG Commander Updates workforce on installation access durin H-P Con Charlie, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dugway Proving Ground
    Dugway Proving Ground Puublic Affairs
    Dugway Proving Ground Capabilities

