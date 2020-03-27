Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wolf Pack Tips for Resiliency (Beat the COVID-19 Stress)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUNSAN CITY, SOUTH KOREA

    03.27.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Arends 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Resilience experts at Kunsan talk about staying connected during tough times.

    Music track info:
    https://youtu.be/pWAP7fIwGnI
    "Sappheiros - Dawn" is under a Creative Commons license (CC BY 3.0)
    Music promoted by BreakingCopyright: http://bit.ly/2OBe00v

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 20:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745404
    VIRIN: 200327-F-TU389-437
    Filename: DOD_107751509
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: GUNSAN CITY, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mental health
    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    first sergeant
    Wolf Pack
    Resilience
    chaplain
    helping agencies
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT