U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez explains precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of diseases when receiving packages and grocery shopping, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Apr. 1, 2020. MCBH is currently in Health Protection Condition Charlie, where base personnel and their families are taking necessary precautions to maintain their readiness and health. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles and Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)
|04.01.2020
04.01.2020
|PSA
|Location:
MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
This work, Food and Package delivery PSA, by LCpl Jose Angeles, Cpl Matthew Kirk, Sgt Luke Kuennen and LCpl Samantha Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
