    Food and Package delivery PSA

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles, Cpl. Matthew Kirk, Sgt. Luke Kuennen and Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez explains precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent the spread of diseases when receiving packages and grocery shopping, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Apr. 1, 2020. MCBH is currently in Health Protection Condition Charlie, where base personnel and their families are taking necessary precautions to maintain their readiness and health. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles and Lance Cpl. Samantha Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 20:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745402
    VIRIN: 200401-M-RM278-0001
    Filename: DOD_107751502
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    USMC
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations

