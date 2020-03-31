USNS Mercy Nutritionist Virtual Tour

LOS ANGELES (Mar. 31, 2020) A virtual tour of hospital ship USNS Mercy’s (T-AH 19) nutritionist team. Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore base hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)
