Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I MEF Order 1050.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Cpl. Jennifer Gay and Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jennifer Gay with I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) addresses the policies outlined in I MEF Order 1050.2 limiting leave and liberty for all I MEF service members to within 30 miles of their personal residence and for essential needs only. The restriction came as a protective measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 19:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745382
    VIRIN: 200401-M-NI401-001
    Filename: DOD_107751355
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Order 1050.2, by Cpl Jennifer Gay and LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    leave
    I MEF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    liberty
    graphic
    limit
    restriction
    thirty miles
    I MEF Order 1050.2

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT