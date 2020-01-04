U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jennifer Gay with I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) addresses the policies outlined in I MEF Order 1050.2 limiting leave and liberty for all I MEF service members to within 30 miles of their personal residence and for essential needs only. The restriction came as a protective measure against the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 19:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745382
|VIRIN:
|200401-M-NI401-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107751355
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, I MEF Order 1050.2, by Cpl Jennifer Gay and LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT