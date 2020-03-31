Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey National Guard COVID-19 Relief Effort

    SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    New Jersey Army National Guard 1st Lt. Matt Finlay, a soldier with Joint Task Force-57 (JTF 57) talks about the set up of a Federal Medical Station at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, Secaucus, N.J., March 31, 2020. The JTF-57 is supporting state and local officials with the COVID-19 relief effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745379
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-IB607-1002
    Filename: DOD_107751309
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SECAUCUS, NJ, US 
    This work, New Jersey National Guard COVID-19 Relief Effort, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

