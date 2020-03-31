New Jersey National Guard COVID-19 Relief Effort

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



New Jersey Army National Guard 1st Lt. Matt Finlay, a soldier with Joint Task Force-57 (JTF 57) talks about the set up of a Federal Medical Station at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, Secaucus, N.J., March 31, 2020. The JTF-57 is supporting state and local officials with the COVID-19 relief effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)