    2020 Army Reserve birthday shout out

    CAMP ATTERBURY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2020

    Video by Maj. Darryl Beatty 

    38th Regional Support Group

    Spc. Eric Bledsoe from 417th Quartermaster Company, 380th Quartermaster Battalion, 38th Regional Support Group, participate in a video shout out for the Army Reserve Birthday at Camp Atterbury, Ind. (U.S. Army video by Maj. Darryl Beatty)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 18:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745375
    VIRIN: 200307-A-ny469-2001
    Filename: DOD_107751299
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, US 
    Hometown: EVANSVILLE, IN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Army Reserve birthday shout out, by MAJ Darryl Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    38th RSG
    USAR Birthday

