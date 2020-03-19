Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover Air Force Base works to mitigate COVID-19 spread

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    436th Security Forces Squadron and 436th Medical Group Airmen conduct health screenings for inbound patrons in route for the 436th Medical Group March 19, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Medical screenings and other health protection measures are being used to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 18:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745371
    VIRIN: 200319-F-RB515-9001
    Filename: DOD_107751291
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover Air Force Base works to mitigate COVID-19 spread, by A1C Danielle Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    DoD
    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Air Mobility Command
    USNORTHCOM
    Del
    AMC
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S.A.F.
    Dover Air Force Base
    CDC
    DE
    436th Airlift Wing
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    2020
    436 AW
    Public Health Emergency
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Covid 19
    Health Protection Measures
    Unites States Northern Command

