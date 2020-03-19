436th Security Forces Squadron and 436th Medical Group Airmen conduct health screenings for inbound patrons in route for the 436th Medical Group March 19, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Medical screenings and other health protection measures are being used to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 18:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745371
|VIRIN:
|200319-F-RB515-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_107751291
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Dover Air Force Base works to mitigate COVID-19 spread, by A1C Danielle Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
