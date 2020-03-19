Dover Air Force Base works to mitigate COVID-19 spread

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



436th Security Forces Squadron and 436th Medical Group Airmen conduct health screenings for inbound patrons in route for the 436th Medical Group March 19, 2020, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Medical screenings and other health protection measures are being used to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Danielle Taylor)