    WVNG Base Entry Procedures

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    For the safety and welfare of West Virginia National Guard members and their families, leadership has mandated new base entry procedures for all WVNG installations. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 17:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745359
    VIRIN: 200401-Z-JF864-001
    Filename: DOD_107751078
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WVNG Base Entry Procedures, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    USAF
    Army
    WVNG
    WVANG
    WVARNG
    COVID
    COVID19National Guard

