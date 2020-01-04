For the safety and welfare of West Virginia National Guard members and their families, leadership has mandated new base entry procedures for all WVNG installations. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Caleb Vance)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 17:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745359
|VIRIN:
|200401-Z-JF864-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107751078
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, WVNG Base Entry Procedures, by SSgt Caleb Vance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT