Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Emergency Management COVID-19 Response Update

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745354" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, provides an update on Wisconsin's response to COVID-19. Knapp discusses state agencies collaborating within the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin National Guard missions so far, and additional measures we can all take to help prevent the spread of the virus.