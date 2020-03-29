Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, provides an update on Wisconsin's response to COVID-19. Knapp discusses state agencies collaborating within the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin National Guard missions so far, and additional measures we can all take to help prevent the spread of the virus.
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 16:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745354
|VIRIN:
|200329-A-YL554-537
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107751023
|Length:
|00:04:49
|Location:
|WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Emergency Management COVID-19 Response Update, by SGT Alex Baum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT