    Wisconsin National Guard and Wisconsin Emergency Management COVID-19 Response Update

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2020

    Video by Sgt. Alex Baum        

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin's adjutant general, provides an update on Wisconsin's response to COVID-19. Knapp discusses state agencies collaborating within the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin National Guard missions so far, and additional measures we can all take to help prevent the spread of the virus.

    Date Taken: 03.29.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 16:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745354
    VIRIN: 200329-A-YL554-537
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_107751023
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: WI, US
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Wisconsin Emergency Management
    National Guard
    COVID-19

