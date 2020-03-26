Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Stay Connected

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Al Rosende, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division addresses the importance of staying connected and in touch with your Soldiers, Supervisors, and staying connected on our platforms for the latest information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 15:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745349
    VIRIN: 200326-A-BX042-625
    PIN: 876543
    Filename: DOD_107750958
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Connected, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Soldiers
    Soldiers and Families
    63rd RD
    63rd RD Family Programs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT