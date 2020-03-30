301 FW and 73d Aerial Port Dawgs in the fight against Covid-19

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video highlights he 301st Fighter Wing and the 73d Aerial Port Squadron, U.S. NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas as they helped to package and distribute medical supplies to units in need of those critical resources on March 30, 2020. The Air Force Reserve maintains their readiness to respond to any situation when called upon.