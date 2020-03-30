Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    301 FW and 73d Aerial Port Dawgs in the fight against Covid-19

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeremy Roman 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    This video highlights he 301st Fighter Wing and the 73d Aerial Port Squadron, U.S. NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, Texas as they helped to package and distribute medical supplies to units in need of those critical resources on March 30, 2020. The Air Force Reserve maintains their readiness to respond to any situation when called upon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 15:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745346
    VIRIN: 200330-F-RJ363-001
    Filename: DOD_107750929
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 301 FW and 73d Aerial Port Dawgs in the fight against Covid-19, by MSgt Jeremy Roman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airlift
    LRS
    Air Force Reserve
    301st Fighter Wing
    Covid-19

