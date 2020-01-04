Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEXCOM 74th Anniversary

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Christopher Abaya 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) celebrates its 74th Anniversary on April 1, 2020. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 15:25
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745341
    VIRIN: 200401-N-QY289-0005
    Filename: DOD_107750889
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: VA, US
    NEXCOM
    Navy Exchange Service Command

