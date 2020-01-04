The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) celebrates its 74th Anniversary on April 1, 2020. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 15:25
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745341
|VIRIN:
|200401-N-QY289-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_107750889
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NEXCOM 74th Anniversary, by Christopher Abaya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT