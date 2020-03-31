Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina receives PPE shipment from Strategic National Stockpile

    SC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Capt. Stephen Hudson 

    South Carolina National Guard

    As part of Joint Task Force 59, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Air National Guard Airmen with the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron, South Carolina National Guard, assisted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in unloading a shipment of personal protective equipment received from the Strategic National Stockpile March 31, 2020 to be sorted and distributed to the 46 counties in the state in support of the COVID-19 response efforts. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Stephen Hudson, South Carolina National Guard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 13:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745322
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-VN522-0001
    Filename: DOD_107750735
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    South Carolina
    South Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    Personal Protective Equipment
    Personal Protective Equipment [PPE]
    DHEC
    COVID19
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c

