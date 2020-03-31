As part of Joint Task Force 59, U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Air National Guard Airmen with the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron, South Carolina National Guard, assisted the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in unloading a shipment of personal protective equipment received from the Strategic National Stockpile March 31, 2020 to be sorted and distributed to the 46 counties in the state in support of the COVID-19 response efforts. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Stephen Hudson, South Carolina National Guard)
This work, South Carolina receives PPE shipment from Strategic National Stockpile, by Capt. Stephen Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
