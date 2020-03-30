Sgt. Arjenis Nunez sits down with Jennifer Britos the acting Morale, Welfare and Recreation acting director and Stacy Groth, the Child Youth Services chief to discuss priorities of effort for who can use CYS, child development center and MWR services, March 30, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez/50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 13:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|745320
|VIRIN:
|200330-A-SI386-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_107750712
|Length:
|00:29:10
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Podcast with guests Jennifer Britos the MWR acting director and Stacy Groth, Child Youth Services chief at Ft. Stewart, by SGT Arjenis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT