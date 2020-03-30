3rd Infantry Division Podcast with guests Jennifer Britos the MWR acting director and Stacy Groth, Child Youth Services chief at Ft. Stewart

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Arjenis Nunez sits down with Jennifer Britos the acting Morale, Welfare and Recreation acting director and Stacy Groth, the Child Youth Services chief to discuss priorities of effort for who can use CYS, child development center and MWR services, March 30, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez/50th Public Affairs Detachment)