Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Wisconsin State Agencies Work Together at the Emergency Operations Center in response to COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WI, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Spc. Emma Anderson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Wisconsin state agencies work together at the State Emergency Operations Center to efficiently respond to COVID-19. The State Emergency Operations Center is operational 24 hours a day and will continue to operate until COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745314
    VIRIN: 200330-Z-VN142-1001
    Filename: DOD_107750648
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: WI, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin State Agencies Work Together at the Emergency Operations Center in response to COVID-19, by SPC Emma Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #WING
    USArmy
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    WisconsinArmyNationalGuard
    #WisconsinGuard
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19c

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT