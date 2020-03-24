3rd Infantry Division Podcast with special guest Ltc. James Watts, 3rd ID surgeon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Sgt. Arjenis Nunez, assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division sits down with Ltc. James Watts, the 3rd ID surgeon to discuss the division's fight against the novel coronavirus, March 24, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Precautions to prevent infection, measures against its spread and adjustments across division units are just some of the points highlighted in this episode. (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez/50th Public Affairs Detachment