Sgt. Arjenis Nunez, assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division sits down with Ltc. James Watts, the 3rd ID surgeon to discuss the division's fight against the novel coronavirus, March 24, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Precautions to prevent infection, measures against its spread and adjustments across division units are just some of the points highlighted in this episode. (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez/50th Public Affairs Detachment
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 13:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745309
|VIRIN:
|200324-A-SI386-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_107750643
|Length:
|00:30:46
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HINESVILLE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Podcast with special guest Ltc. James Watts, 3rd ID surgeon, by SGT Arjenis Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT