    3rd Infantry Division Podcast with special guest Ltc. James Watts, 3rd ID surgeon

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Arjenis Nunez, assigned to the 50th Public Affairs Detachment, 3rd Infantry Division sits down with Ltc. James Watts, the 3rd ID surgeon to discuss the division's fight against the novel coronavirus, March 24, 2020, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Precautions to prevent infection, measures against its spread and adjustments across division units are just some of the points highlighted in this episode. (U.S. Army Podcast by Sgt. Arjenis Nunez/50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Date Taken: 03.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020
