    COVID Simple Solutions 001

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Elliot Valdez 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    LTG Todd T. Semonite, Comnmanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks about simple solutions developed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745305
    VIRIN: 200331-D-DN266-232
    Filename: DOD_107750629
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Simple Solutions 001, by Elliot Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engineers
    engineer
    army engineer
    coronavirus
    covid19
    corona virus
    COVID19c
    Army Covid-19 Response

