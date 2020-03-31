Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Albany County, New York Food Distribution

    ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Christine Wood 

    New York National Guard

    Soldiers from Bravo Company 427 Brigade Support Battalion distribute meals to quarantined families in Albany County. Soldiers worked with Albany County Veterans Services Bureau at the Times Union Center. Loading boxes of food to distribute to Albany County residents that are quarantined.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 12:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745300
    VIRIN: 200331-F-WF275-940
    Filename: DOD_107750594
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: ALBANY, NY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Albany County, New York Food Distribution, by MSgt Christine Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    national guard
    Covid19nationalguard

