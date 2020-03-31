Albany County, New York Food Distribution

Soldiers from Bravo Company 427 Brigade Support Battalion distribute meals to quarantined families in Albany County. Soldiers worked with Albany County Veterans Services Bureau at the Times Union Center. Loading boxes of food to distribute to Albany County residents that are quarantined.
