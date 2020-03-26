Sergeant Major of the Army on Shutting Down

At a press conference in the Pentagon, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston explains how training and readiness continue, even after Army posts are "shut down" to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 12:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745296
|VIRIN:
|200326-D-ZG067-130
|Filename:
|DOD_107750576
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
