Sergeant Major of the Army on Shutting Down

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745296" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

At a press conference in the Pentagon, Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston explains how training and readiness continue, even after Army posts are "shut down" to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.