US forces in Italy send medical aid to Lombardy

Synopsis

US forces stationed in Italy have dispatched seven truckloads of medical equipment to the Italian region of Lombardy, hard hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. The supplies, sent from Humanitarian Assistance Program Livorno, include hospital beds, mattresses, IV stands, stretchers and other equipment. Footage includes shots of HAP Livorno warehouse workers loading supplies onto flatbed trucks, and interviews with: Daniele Badalassi, HAP Livorno Warehouse Manager; and Janine Wick, HAP Livorno Program Manager.

Teaser

US forces in Italy have sent hospital beds, stretchers and other medical equipment to help the region of Lombardy cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transcript

THE FOLLOWING FOOTAGE WAS FILMED BY THE US ARMY 1. (00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – PALLETS OF SUPPLIES 2. (00:12) MEDIUM SHOT – TRUCK BACKING UP TO WAREHOUSE 3. (00:19) VARIOUS SHOTS – WORKERS LOADING HOSPITAL BEDS ONTO TRUCK 4. (00:35) VARIOUS SHOTS – FORKLIFT LOADING PALLETS OF SUPPLIES ONTO TRUCK 5. (00:58) VARIOUS SHOTS – HAP LIVORNO STAFFERS REVIEWING EQUIPMENT LIST 6. (01:07) MEDIUM SHOT – FORKLIFT LEAVES WAREHOUSE WITH HAP LIVORNO LOGO IN FOREGROUND 7. (01:16) VARIOUS SHOTS – WORKERS LOADING PALLETS OF SUPPLIES ONTO TRUCK 8. (01:32) – WIDE SHOT – TRUCKS LEAVING LIVORNO 9. (01:42) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – JANINE WICK, PROGRAM MANAGER, HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LIVORNO “We’re here at HAP Livorno, which is the HAP warehouse located in Camp Darby, Italy, and today we’re loading seven truckloads of humanitarian assistance to help northern Italy with the COVID-19 outbreak.” 10. (01:54) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – JANINE WICK, PROGRAM MANAGER, HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LIVORNO “Most of the supplies are furniture-type items that belong in a hospital – so hospital beds, stretchers. We also have regular beds and mattresses. We have IV stands and the furniture that accommodates the hospital beds.” 11. (02:11) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – JANINE WICK, PROGRAM MANAGER, HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LIVORNO “It’s really a good feeling to help Italy, because we are here, we’re in their country, we have Italian employees, and we saw a need, because of the outbreak and having so many problems in Italy, we’re just glad that we can help and provide some equipment to the doctors and nurses and other volunteers.” 12. (02:29) SOUNDBITE (ITALIAN) DANIELE BADALASSI, WAREHOUSE MANAGER, HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LIVORNO “Today, we’re helping our country, and we’re sending our medical equipment, which was ready here for emergencies, and we were asked to give this help to Lombardy region, and we are very proud and happy to do it.” 13. (02:51) SOUNDBITE (ITALIAN) DANIELE BADALASSI, WAREHOUSE MANAGER, HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE PROGRAM LIVORNO “I am working here for the US Government, and having this possibility now to help, in this moment, our nation... we are very happy to do