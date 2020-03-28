Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19: Thank You to Our NMCCL Health Care Team

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2020

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    The team at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune has been working diligently for weeks to prepare and implement ways to mitigate COVID-19.

    From our corpsmen to our call center staff...from our lab technicians to our housekeeprs; it truly takes a team to care for our patients.

    To our health care team - THANK YOU.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19: Thank You to Our NMCCL Health Care Team, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    COVID-19
    covid19c

