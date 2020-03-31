Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retailer Personal Protective Equipment Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NITRO, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Spc. Brianna Banuelos 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) train Nitro, West Virginia Walmart employees on best practices of personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 March 31, 2020. A combat medic, Sgt. Davis Dean explains that every little bit helps in the efforts to combat this worldwide pandemic. Nitro, West Virginia Walmart store manager, Tina Kelly appreciates the WVNG efforts to effectively train not only medical professionals and first responders but retailers throughout West Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Brianna Banuelos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745291
    VIRIN: 200331-Z-SL414-001
    Filename: DOD_107750548
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: NITRO, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retailer Personal Protective Equipment Training, by SPC Brianna Banuelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    WVNG
    COVID-19
    covid19a

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT