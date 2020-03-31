Retailer Personal Protective Equipment Training

West Virginia National Guard’s (WVNG) Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Battalion, 35th Civil Support Team and the 35th CBRN Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) train Nitro, West Virginia Walmart employees on best practices of personal protective equipment to prevent the spread of COVID-19 March 31, 2020. A combat medic, Sgt. Davis Dean explains that every little bit helps in the efforts to combat this worldwide pandemic. Nitro, West Virginia Walmart store manager, Tina Kelly appreciates the WVNG efforts to effectively train not only medical professionals and first responders but retailers throughout West Virginia. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Brianna Banuelos)
