    Eyecare Considerations for COVID-19

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Chapman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Major Brandon Harris, Air Force optometrist, offers some important eyecare considerations during this COVID-19 pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eyecare Considerations for COVID-19, by A1C Zachary Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    COVID-19
    corona virus
    covid19b
    eyecare

