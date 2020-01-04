Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Army Training Command - Grafenwoehr Acute Respiratory Clinic

    GERMANY

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos and Pfc. Tyler McBride

    AFN Bavaria

    The 7th Army Training Command has created a separate treatment area to treat patients with respiratory conditions and illnesses. This treatment is part of the Dept. of Defense's efforts to combat the spread of the corona virus.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:38
