The 7th Army Training Command has created a separate treatment area to treat patients with respiratory conditions and illnesses. This treatment is part of the Dept. of Defense's efforts to combat the spread of the corona virus.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 10:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745284
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-FW223-349
|Filename:
|DOD_107750506
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th Army Training Command - Grafenwoehr Acute Respiratory Clinic, by SSG Stephen Dornbos and PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT