    Grab N Go Meals

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.31.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Anthony Clingerman 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An informative social media video documenting AAFES's Grab N' Go meal program to aid families in need during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745281
    VIRIN: 200331-F-EZ507-771
    Filename: DOD_107750486
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grab N Go Meals, by A1C Anthony Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aid
    Social Media
    RAf Lakenheath
    AAFES
    Lakenheath
    Quarantine
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    covid19c
    covid19b
    48th Figjter Wing

