DPG Commander Col. Scott Gould and CSM Kyle Brinkman oberserve April as Month of the Military Child.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 10:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745278
|VIRIN:
|200401-A-RF501-706
|PIN:
|200401
|Filename:
|DOD_107750473
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|DUGWAY, UT, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DPG recognizes Month of the Military Child 2020, by Darrell Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT