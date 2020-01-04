Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CMC Forester CPO Birthday Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    04.01.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    CMC Forester, Command Master Chief, CLDJ, shares a birthday message for Navy Chiefs at Camp Lemonnier, April 1, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745275
    VIRIN: 200401-F-LN908-064
    Filename: DOD_107750465
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Forester CPO Birthday Message, by SrA Dylan Murakami, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Birthday
    Chief
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT