AFRICOM in 3D: How Togo & the U.S. partner for maritime security

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745272" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Ambassador to Togo, Eric Stromayer, discusses how the U.S. and Togo partnership enhances maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. This video is one of three segments derived from the ambassador's interview with with U.S. Africa Command in December 2019.