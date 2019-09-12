Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRICOM in 3D: How Togo & the U.S. partner for maritime security

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.09.2019

    Video by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    The U.S. Ambassador to Togo, Eric Stromayer, discusses how the U.S. and Togo partnership enhances maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. This video is one of three segments derived from the ambassador's interview with with U.S. Africa Command in December 2019.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2019
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745272
    VIRIN: 191209-A-FC375-058
    Filename: DOD_107750445
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    TAGS

    security
    Africa
    Togo
    U.S. Embassy
    U.S. Africa Command
    partnership
    Gulf of Guinea
    U.S. mission in Togo

