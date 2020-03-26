Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army COVID-19 Priorities

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2020

    Video by Harry Lockley 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    During the COVID19 fight, the U.S. Army's priorities will always be our Soldier's safety and our country's protection. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our Soldiers, family members, retirees and civilians both at home and abroad.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745270
    VIRIN: 200326-D-ZG067-397
    Filename: DOD_107750427
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    soldiers
    U.S. Army
    readiness
    Taking Care of People
    COVID-19
    covid19b
    Army COVID-19 Response
    DOD COVID Response

