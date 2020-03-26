U.S. Army COVID-19 Priorities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During the COVID19 fight, the U.S. Army's priorities will always be our Soldier's safety and our country's protection. We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of our Soldiers, family members, retirees and civilians both at home and abroad.