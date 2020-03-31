Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.31.2020

    Video by Seaman Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200331-N-FA868-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2020 An F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) conducts flight operations from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore C. Lee)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745262
    VIRIN: 200331-N-FA868-1002
    Filename: DOD_107750368
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations, by SN Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Flight Deck
    LHA 6
    F-35B Lightning II
    USS America
    USS America (LHA 6)

