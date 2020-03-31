USS America Conducts Flight Operations

200331-N-FA868-1001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 31, 2020 An F-35B Lightning II assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Reinforced) conducts flight operations from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Theodore C. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745262
|VIRIN:
|200331-N-FA868-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107750368
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
