    A CLDJ Health Update

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    03.27.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marquis Whitehead 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and Maj. Leah Chapman, environmental health officer for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, give a Camp Lemonnier update regarding COVID-19 prevention and social distancing, March 27, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and
    partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 09:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745259
    VIRIN: 200327-N-QY397-496
    Filename: DOD_107750347
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A CLDJ Health Update, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Africa
    Service Members
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    HOA
    East Africa
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ
    covid19b

