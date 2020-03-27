CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and Maj. Leah Chapman, environmental health officer for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, give a Camp Lemonnier update regarding COVID-19 prevention and social distancing, March 27, 2020. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and
partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 09:01
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|745259
|VIRIN:
|200327-N-QY397-496
|Filename:
|DOD_107750347
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A CLDJ Health Update, by PO2 Marquis Whitehead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
