    Coast Guard 7th District Admiral, CMC address the district personnel

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones, Coast Guard 7th District commander, and Master Chief Petty Officer Devin R. Spencer, 7th District command master chief, address the 7th District personnel April 1, 2020 about the on-going Coronavirus outbreak and the Coast Guard members continual well-being and response to daily missions. The Coast Guard 7th District maintains it's missions to safe guard commerce, protect the nation's borders and saving the lives of those in distress in the maritime domain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 08:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745251
    VIRIN: 200401-G-TM873-1001
    PIN: 33131
    Filename: DOD_107750310
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard 7th District Admiral, CMC address the district personnel, by PO2 Jonathan Lally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Southeast
    Lally
    Coast Guard
    Command Master Chief
    D7
    Coast Guard 7th District
    Rear Adm Eric C. Jones
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Covid19a
    D7 Commander
    CMC Devin R. Spencer

