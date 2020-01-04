Coast Guard 7th District Admiral, CMC address the district personnel

Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones, Coast Guard 7th District commander, and Master Chief Petty Officer Devin R. Spencer, 7th District command master chief, address the 7th District personnel April 1, 2020 about the on-going Coronavirus outbreak and the Coast Guard members continual well-being and response to daily missions. The Coast Guard 7th District maintains it's missions to safe guard commerce, protect the nation's borders and saving the lives of those in distress in the maritime domain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)
