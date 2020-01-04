Coast Guard 7th District Admiral, CMC address the district personnel

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. Eric C. Jones, Coast Guard 7th District commander, and Master Chief Petty Officer Devin R. Spencer, 7th District command master chief, address the 7th District personnel April 1, 2020 about the on-going Coronavirus outbreak and the Coast Guard members continual well-being and response to daily missions. The Coast Guard 7th District maintains it's missions to safe guard commerce, protect the nation's borders and saving the lives of those in distress in the maritime domain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally)