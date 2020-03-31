B-Roll for the Acute Respiratory Clinic in Grafenwoehr, recorded 31 March 2020.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 08:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745248
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-FJ044-086
|Filename:
|DOD_107750304
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Grafenwoehr Acute Respiratory Clinic B-Roll, by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT