    Grafenwoehr Acute Respiratory Clinic B-Roll

    GERMANY

    03.31.2020

    Video by Pfc. Tyler McBride 

    AFN Bavaria

    B-Roll for the Acute Respiratory Clinic in Grafenwoehr, recorded 31 March 2020.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745248
    VIRIN: 200331-A-FJ044-086
    Filename: DOD_107750304
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grafenwoehr Acute Respiratory Clinic B-Roll, by PFC Tyler McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Grafenwoehr
    B-Roll
    ARC
    Tower Barracks
    Covid19c
    Acute Respiratory Clinic

