Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Kimmy Calhoun

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    03.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    207th Regional Support Group

    Army Reserves Birthday shoutout

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 07:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 745246
    VIRIN: 200326-A-VX503-050
    Filename: DOD_107750296
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: FORT JACKSON, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Kimmy Calhoun, by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media
  • Flag/Report Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT