Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RUYS - 31 MUNS Weapons Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsey Tucker 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This week's Roll Up Your Sleeves brings us the the 31st Munitions Squadron's weapons flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 07:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 745244
    VIRIN: 200330-F-DV125-1001
    Filename: DOD_107750287
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUYS - 31 MUNS Weapons Flight, by SSgt Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    weapons
    armament technician
    munitions squadron
    31 MUNS
    RUYS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT