    Women's History Month: strength through challenges

    RP, GERMANY

    03.31.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Team Ramstein celebrates the one in every five members of the U.S. Air Force who are women. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Baker)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 07:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745243
    VIRIN: 200301-F-RA202-1001
    Filename: DOD_107750283
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: strength through challenges, by SrA Elizabeth Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    female
    USAFE
    leadership
    pilot
    raven
    diversity
    strength
    resiliency
    86th Airlift Wing
    86th AW
    Ramstein Air Base
    Women's History Month
    women
    security forces
    personality
    inspirational
    United States Air Forces in Europe

