COVID-19 Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745238" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Caitlin Brooks, U.S. Army Europe Health Promotion Specialist, conducts an interview with a COVID-19 positive community member from Wiesbaden, Germany, Yesenia Byrne, U.S. Army Europe Medical Planner, to talk to her about the importance of physical resilience during her isolation.

As a result of the current outbreak of COVID-19 — also known as coronavirus — U.S. Army Europe as a whole is working to mitigate the spread of the virus by following guidance and monitoring the situation to mitigate the risk to the force in accordance with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and U.S. European Command.