Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.27.2020

    Video by Richard Herman 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Dr. Caitlin Brooks, U.S. Army Europe Health Promotion Specialist, conducts an interview with a COVID-19 positive community member from Wiesbaden, Germany, Yesenia Byrne, U.S. Army Europe Medical Planner, to talk to her about the importance of physical resilience during her isolation.
    As a result of the current outbreak of COVID-19 — also known as coronavirus — U.S. Army Europe as a whole is working to mitigate the spread of the virus by following guidance and monitoring the situation to mitigate the risk to the force in accordance with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and U.S. European Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 06:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745238
    VIRIN: 200327-A-KD154-0001
    Filename: DOD_107750238
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Interview, by Richard Herman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    COVID19

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT