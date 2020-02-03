Check out our virtual Story Time with Mr. Eric from Aviano Air Base Library! This week, Mr. Eric reads “Goodnight Truck” by Sally Odgers.
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2020 05:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|745237
|VIRIN:
|200302-F-HC995-776
|Filename:
|DOD_107750234
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Story Time with the Aviano Air Base Library, by SSgt Valerie Halbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT