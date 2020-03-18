Faces of MCIPAC - Sgt Vanessa Ramirez

We sat down with Sgt. Vanessa Ramirez, a 1371 combat engineer. Ramirez graduated from the rigorous Infantry Training Battalion and earned the Military Occupational Specialty of 0351 (Infantry Assaultman). Ramirez currently works as the range control Platoon Sergeant with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and hails from Fairfield, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Kameron Herndon)
