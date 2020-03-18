Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of MCIPAC - Sgt Vanessa Ramirez

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.18.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kameron Herndon 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    We sat down with Sgt. Vanessa Ramirez, a 1371 combat engineer. Ramirez graduated from the rigorous Infantry Training Battalion and earned the Military Occupational Specialty of 0351 (Infantry Assaultman). Ramirez currently works as the range control Platoon Sergeant with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and hails from Fairfield, CA. (U.S. Marine Corps motion imagery by Cpl. Kameron Herndon)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2020
    Date Posted: 04.01.2020 06:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745229
    VIRIN: 200331-M-XD069-1003
    Filename: DOD_107750144
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: FAIRFIELD, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Faces of MCIPAC - Sgt Vanessa Ramirez, by Cpl Kameron Herndon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

