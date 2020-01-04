Yokota AB COVID-19 Gate Procedure 「横田基地入門の際の注意事項」

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/745228" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Yokota,



Please be aware that starting tomorrow, 2 April 20, for the safety of our community, there will be gate screening procedures in place. All gates will remain operational, but there will be changes to hours of operation and which personnel are designated to use the Supply Gate.



***The Supply Gate should only be used by JASDF and civilian contractor personnel. US military members, dependents, and US civilians should avoid using the Supply Gate.***



---GATE HOURS OF OPERATION---



Fussa Gate: 0600-2100 (Vehicle); 0600-0100 (Pedestrian)

Supply Gate (Only for JASDF and Civilian Contractor Personnel): Monday to Friday; 0600-1800 (Vehicle); 0600-1800 (Pedestrian)

Terminal: 24/7 Access for Vehicles; No Pedestrian Traffic



West Gate: 24/7 Access for Vehicles; No Pedestrian Traffic except for 0100-0600

East Gate: 0600-2100 (Vehicle); 0600-0100 (Pedestrian)

Tama Gate: 24/7 Access for Vehicle/Pedestrian Traffic



---PRIMARY SCREENING PROCEDURE---



There will be signs at the gates directing primary screening and ID checks. As individuals arrive at the gate, signs will direct drivers to keep windows rolled up and all individuals inside the vehicle to respond to questions with a thumbs up or a thumbs down. If a thumbs down is given for all questions, individuals will be allowed to proceed onto base. If a thumbs up is given for any question, individuals will be directed to the appropriate secondary screening site managed by the 374th Medical Group.



---SECONDARY SCREENING PROCEDURE---



Fussa Gate: Positive primary screeners will proceed to the VCC for secondary screening.

Supply Gate: Positive primary screeners will be held at the gate until a mobile screening team arrives to complete secondary screening. MLCs who have a positive primary screening will be turned away and instructed to contact their liaison to arrange for secondary screening.

Terminal/West Gates: Positive primary screeners will be turned around and sent down Route 16 to Fussa Gate/VCC for secondary screening.



East Gate: Positive primary screeners will be escorted by a medical vehicle to the Medical Group screening tent for secondary screening.

Tama Gate: There is not a secondary screening option. If an individual has a positive primary screening, he or she will be turned away.



Please remain flexible and patient and address any concerns with your supervisory chain of command. Thank you.