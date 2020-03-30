The mission of the 23d Wing is ATTACK-RESCUE-PREVAIL. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prevail piece is on display more than ever. Check out what the 23d Medical Group has been doing to keep the mission going.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 20:56
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, Prevail: 23d Medical Group, by A1C Taryn Butler and SrA Hayden Legg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
