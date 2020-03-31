New Jersey National Guard Soldiers with Joint Task-Force 57 (JTF 57) assist with the set up of a Federal Medical Station at the Meadowlands Exposition Center, Secaucus, N.J., March 31, 2020. The JTF-57 is supporting state and local officials with the COVID-19 relief effort. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 22:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|745184
|VIRIN:
|200331-Z-IB607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107749866
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|SECAUCUS, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-Roll: New Jersey National Guard Soldiers assist in set up of Federal Medical Stations for COVID-19 relief, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT