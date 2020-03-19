Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A message by Maj. Gen. Al Rosende on COVID19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2020

    Video by Rosario Urquieta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Al Rosende's, commanding general, 63rd Readiness Division's initial informational video to the 63rd RD's Seven-State AOR on the COVID19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 19:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 745158
    VIRIN: 200319-A-BX042-001
    PIN: 345678
    Filename: DOD_107749678
    Length: 00:12:14
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A message by Maj. Gen. Al Rosende on COVID19, by Rosario Urquieta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Families
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Civilians
    Soldiers
    63rd_RD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT