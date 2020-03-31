Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Keeping a Healthy Distance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Shane Beaubien 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy & Operations, Company A, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, demonstrate social distancing during formation at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Mar. 31, 2020. During the ongoing health crisis, armed service members have been taking precautionary measures such as social distancing to maintain force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 745147
    VIRIN: 200331-M-KC297-1001
    Filename: DOD_107749384
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keeping a Healthy Distance, by LCpl Shane Beaubien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    combat center
    USMC
    MCAGCC
    PSA
    Marine Corps
    Twentynine Palms
    readiness
    MAGTFTC
    health crisis
    COMMSTRAT
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    Social Distancing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT