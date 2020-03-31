U.S. Marines with Communication Strategy & Operations, Company A, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, demonstrate social distancing during formation at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, Calif., Mar. 31, 2020. During the ongoing health crisis, armed service members have been taking precautionary measures such as social distancing to maintain force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Shane T. Beaubien)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2020 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|745147
|VIRIN:
|200331-M-KC297-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107749384
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keeping a Healthy Distance, by LCpl Shane Beaubien, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
