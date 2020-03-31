II MEF Marine Serves for Her Country, Fights to Regain Health

In honor of Women’s History Month, II Marine Expeditionary Force presents the story of Staff Sgt. Leidys Vega, a Tampa, Fla. native and her journey overcoming a pituitary gland tumor. An immigrant from Cuba, Vega traveled to the Tampa Bay area when she was 6 years old. She was recruited out of Tampa into the Marine Corps in 2011. As her career within the Corps grew, so did her physical abilities. She achieved the Iron Woman award in boot camp and competed in body-building shows and bikini competitions in 2015. This is her story of overcoming the tumor and working her way back to her former strength. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)
