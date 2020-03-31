Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    II MEF Marine Serves for Her Country, Fights to Regain Health

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    In honor of Women’s History Month, II Marine Expeditionary Force presents the story of Staff Sgt. Leidys Vega, a Tampa, Fla. native and her journey overcoming a pituitary gland tumor. An immigrant from Cuba, Vega traveled to the Tampa Bay area when she was 6 years old. She was recruited out of Tampa into the Marine Corps in 2011. As her career within the Corps grew, so did her physical abilities. She achieved the Iron Woman award in boot camp and competed in body-building shows and bikini competitions in 2015. This is her story of overcoming the tumor and working her way back to her former strength. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 18:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 745144
    VIRIN: 200331-M-JM820-0001
    Filename: DOD_107749373
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Marine Serves for Her Country, Fights to Regain Health, by LCpl Nicholas Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    Medical
    USMC
    Naval
    II Marine Expeditionary Force
    Florida
    Women's History Month
    Marine Corps
    II MEF
    Tampa Bay
    Naval Medical
    Iron Woman

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT