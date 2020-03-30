The US Army Corps of Engineers works with state and local contractors though FEMA on renovating old hospitals surrounding the Chicago area in response to COVID-19. CREDIT: FEMA
|03.30.2020
|03.31.2020 17:01
|B-Roll
|745139
|200330-O-AB413-593
|DOD_107749359
|00:03:47
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, US Army Corps of Engineers Begin Rennovating Old Hospitals, by Dominick Del Vecchio and Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS
