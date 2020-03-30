Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Army Corps of Engineers Begin Rennovating Old Hospitals

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2020

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio and Alexis Hall

    Federal Emergency Management Agency

    The US Army Corps of Engineers works with state and local contractors though FEMA on renovating old hospitals surrounding the Chicago area in response to COVID-19. CREDIT: FEMA

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2020
    Date Posted: 03.31.2020 17:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 745139
    VIRIN: 200330-O-AB413-593
    Filename: DOD_107749359
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army Corps of Engineers Begin Rennovating Old Hospitals, by Dominick Del Vecchio and Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Hospitals
    COVID-19
    Old Hospitals

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video
  • Flag/Report Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT